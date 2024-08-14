At its peak, the family-run outfit ran three cars in the Supercars feeder series with Zane Morse, Jett Johnson, and James Masterton.

It has been a turbulent 2024 for the team. Morse missed the Perth event due to a broken wrist and was replaced by Ryan Gilroy.

Johnson was absent from the most recent round at Townsville, citing mental health issues.

He was duly replaced by Dean Fiore who suffered a high-speed crash on the approach to Turn 2, which left the team with a massive repair bill.

The team employed highly rated engineers Adam De Borre and Erik Pender in its quest for success. Now the Super2 team has shuttered and is selling its assets.

“Huge thank you to all of our supporters, sponsors and the team,” Morse posted to social media.

“Stay tuned as we move forward.”

Two Gen2-spec Ford Mustangs and associated equipment are for sale.

Both cars are Tickford Racing-built machines and were driven by Cameron Waters in Supercars.

The Super2 Series is set to resume at the Sandown 500 on September 13-15.