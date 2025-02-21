An updated International Sporting Code issued by the world governing body last month stipulates a range of what appear extreme punishments for language and conduct violations.

The guidelines were pushed through by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem following attempts to crack down on drivers swearing in Formula 1 press conferences last year.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were both delt heavy fines for language breaches in 2024, creating significant friction between the FIA and the drivers.

This week World Rally Championship star Adrien Fourmaux became the first driver to be sanctioned under the revised code.

The Frenchman was hit with a $50,000 fine for admitting to the TV broadcast that he had “fucked up” during a stage in Rally Sweden.

Motorsport Australia officials reminded Supercars drivers and teams during their pre-event briefing at Sydney Motorsport Park on Thursday evening that they too fall under the FIA’s guidelines.

As the National Sporting Authority appointed by the FIA, MA has no choice but to follow the draconian mandate.

Drivers in Sydney were taken through the ISC appendix and potential punishments, which are reproduced in full at the bottom of this story.

Fines for swearing start at €10,000 (AUD $16,373) for a first offence and escalate to €20,000 (AUD $32,746) plus a one-month suspension (provisionally suspended) for a second.

A third offence comes with a €20,000 fine plus a one-month suspension and loss of championship points.

Supercars drivers and teams were left bemused and confused by the briefing and guidelines, which leave significant room for interpretation by the local stewards.

Speedcafe understands many questions raised during the meeting about the swearing crackdown could not be met with definitive answers.

It’s thought lenience will be applied to profanities picked up via team radio or ambient mics during the heat of battle, but breaches during interviews will be dealt with harshly.

Officials noted that gestures such as raising a middle finger can also attract punishments under the guidelines.

The FIA-driven rules fly in the face of Supercars’ own push for the drivers to show greater personality and be more outspoken in interviews, which was reiterated earlier in the same briefing.

The 2025 Supercars Championship gets underway at Sydney Motorsport Park today with practice, qualifying and a 100km race.

International Sporting Code, Appendix B: Stewards Penalty Guidelines

FIA Regulation breached 1st offence 2nd offence* 3rd offence* Article 12.2.1.f ISC: Any words, deeds or

writings that have caused moral injury or

loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or

its executive officers, and more generally

on the interest of motor sport and on the

values defended by the FIA. €10,000 €20,000 plus 1-month suspension –

which is suspended. €30,000 plus 1-month

suspension plus

deduction of

Championship points. Article 12.2.1.l ISC: Any Misconduct.

Misconduct is defined under Article 20 of

the ISC. €10,000 €20,000 plus 1-month suspension –

which is suspended. €30,000 plus 1-month

suspension plus

deduction of

Championship points. Article 12.2.1.n ISC: Any public incitement

to violence or hatred. €10,000 €20,000 plus 1-month suspension –

which is suspended. €30,000 plus 1-month

suspension plus

deduction of

Championship points. Article 12.2.1.o ISC: The general making

and display of political, religious and

personal statements or comments notably

in violation of the general principle of

neutrality promoted by the FIA under its

Statutes, unless previously approved in

writing by the FIA for International

Competitions, or by the relevant ASN for

National Competitions within their

jurisdiction. €10,000 plus

public apology and

repudiation of

comments.

Fine may be

suspended. €20,000 plus public

apology and

repudiation of

comments plus 1

month suspension –

which is suspended. €30,000 plus public

apology and

repudiation of

comments plus 1

month suspension plus

deduction of

Championship points. Article 12.2.1.p ISC: Failure to comply with

the instructions of the FIA regarding the

appointment and participation of persons

during official ceremonies at any

Competition counting towards a FIA

Championship. €15,000 €30,000 plus

suspension of access

to Reserved Area(s)

of event for next

event. €45,000 plus

suspension of access to

Reserved Areas(s) of

event for 6 months

plus deduction of

Championship points.

*Within 2-year period