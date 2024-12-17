De Pasquale will race the #18 Chevrolet Camaro, replacing 2015 champion Mark Winterbottom at the team. Winterbottom will be a Tickford Racing co-driver next year.

The forthcoming season will mark five years of DeWalt’s naming right sponsorship of Team 18, though the relationship stems back to 2016 – starting with Sidchrome and then Irwin in 2019.

The Stanley Black & Decker relationship will see De Pasquale carry Cub Cadet sponsorship during the season too.

Featured Videos

“I’m really excited to join Team 18,” said De Pasquale.

“I’ve met most of the people now and everyone’s up and about and we can’t wait to get stuck into it and go racing.

“I didn’t think Dave [Reynolds] and I were going to be teammates so soon again, but it’s awesome.

“I love Davey, we’ve been really good mates ever since we met so it’s great to be back together.

“We worked together really well, so I’m keen to get together and drive each other forward and have a really good time here.”

Team 18 owner Charlie Schwerkolt hailed the milestone relationship with Stanley Black & Decker.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anton De Pasquale to Team 18 and to continue our incredible partnership with Stanley Black & Decker under the DeWalt and Cub Cadet brands in 2025,” said Schwerkolt.

“Stanley Black & Decker has been a cornerstone of our team since 2016, and it’s an honour to represent such an iconic global organisation on the Supercars stage. Their commitment to innovation and performance mirrors everything we stand for as a team.

“With Anton joining the fold, we’re entering an exciting new chapter for Team 18. His talent, drive, and determination are exactly what we need to push forward in 2025 and beyond.

“Together with DeWalt and Cub Cadet, we’re ready to take on the challenge of the new season and deliver for our fans, partners, and supporters.”