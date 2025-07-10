Miles’ family have confirmed details for the service following his death in an accident while cycling outside Taronga Zoo last Sunday morning.

The service will take place at the Sofitel Sydney at 2pm local time. Family, friends and those impacted by Tim’s life are welcome to attend.

Those who are unable to attend will be able to view a live stream of the service via the Miles Advisory Partners website, www.miles.com.au

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations are made in Tim’s name to the Humpty Dumpty Foundation.

The charity supports hospitals and health services care for children by providing essential and often lifesaving medical equipment and initiatives that improve health outcomes.

The foundation was supported by Tim and Miles Advisory Partners, with a specific donation link here: https://www.humpty.org.au/memory/7/tim-miles

Supercars teams will carry tribute stickers at this weekend’s Townsville 500.