The 22-year-old scored Toyota’s first Supercars podium in the Supra’s fifth race start during the recent Melbourne SuperSprint.

That came despite its V8 engine remaining a work in progress and the team still getting its head around the aerodynamic package.

The car’s unique shape and in particular its heavily sculpted lower sill area has also added to the challenge of simply getting in and out of the car.

Wood told MotorSport New Zealand’s new Inside Line program the Supra’s shape means driver changes during the Enduro Cup are “going to be hard”.

“The sill on the Supra comes out [further], so it makes it very hard to hook your leg over,” he said.

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“For someone who’s quite short and not very flamboyant in getting in and out of the car, it’s going to be a tough enduro season.

“I think I’m going to get pretty good at pilates before we get to that part of the year and try and limber up.

“I already have bruises on the back side of my leg because of it, because it’s harder to get in and out of, I would never have had that in the Mustang.

“It’s just little things. Your body and brain will get used to it.

“By the time the enduros come around we should be OK, but it’s definitely going to be a bit harder than the other cars.”

Wood is set to share his Supra in the Enduro Cup with recruit Jaxon Evans, while teammate Chaz Mostert is again joined by Fabian Coulthard.

For now, Wood noted the team is figuring out how to extract speed from the Supra package.

The Kiwi is seventh in the standings after seven races thanks to four top 10 finishes, while the next-best Toyota driver is Mostert in 10th.

“The aero platform is a bit different and that’s what we’ve started to learn, we’re working in different numbers than we’ve ever worked in,” he said.

“The car’s reacting differently to changes and heights and everything like that compared to the Ford Mustang. It’s starting from scratch, it’s not easy.

“It’s been a little bit of a mind boggle because you get so used to something and so reliant on changes. Your first instinct is to go ‘last year we did this and it worked’.

“That doesn’t work anymore, so we’re going out of our wheelhouse and getting new information to make sure we move forward.

“The car itself does things that we wished the Mustang would have done and the Supra does stuff vice versa.

“It’s a game of to and fro’s and we’ve got to keep developing, but the exciting part is there’s a lot more positives in the car than negatives after two rounds.

“There’s a big future I think with this product. The engine is obviously something that needs work, but the actual car balance is pretty cool.”