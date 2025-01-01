WAU has secured homologation team duties for Toyota’s first official foray into Supercars which is set to kick off for the 2026 season.

That means the team will have two programs this year – running its existing Ford Mustangs in Supercars, while also developing the Supra.

The Supra development work is already underway with WAU working closely with numerous departments at Toyota to bring the car to life.

WAU has even earmarked a planned start date for on-track testing, and while team co-owner Ryan Walkinshaw won’t talk specifics, he says it will be midway through 2025.

“We’ve got our own internal timelines,” he told the KTM Summer Grill.

“I’m not going to share that with you guys, though, because I’m just going to put my foot in my mouth if it goes wrong. Because ultimately, there’s a lot of things outside our control.

“We’re dealing with, just in Toyota alone, six different agencies and groups. You know, it is hard. There’s going to be things that slow us down. There are things we’re going to have to work on.

“So yeah, by mid-year, we definitely want to have a car on track, around that sort of time. But whether it’s May or August is going to depend on variables, and most of those variables are actually out of our control. It’ll be trying to get people from all over the world all working together and getting things done.

“So far it’s been okay, but these things do have delays, so I’m not going to pretend that we’re going to be confirming that we’re going to get it out in May or June or July, August, because that would be silly.

“It’ll be out when it’s finished and when it’s ready, and that will be the fastest that we will have been possibly able to get it out because everyone’s motivated to do so.”

