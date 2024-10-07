Drivers, teams and fans have already begun the pilgrimage to Mount Panorama for the latest running of the Supercars Championship’s flagship event.

According to rural weather specialist Elders, the forecast is looking largely fine for race week with daily maximums ranging from 17 to 23 degrees.

The long-range forecast, however, includes a late shower on Sunday – raising the possibility of a twist in the Great Race.

For the first time in the control tyre era there will be two types of wet tyres available for teams at Bathurst, with Dunlop bringing both hard and soft compound grooved rubber.

Team transporters will park up in the Mount Panorama Circuit’s paddock on Tuesday and commence unloading their precious cargo.

A full day of setup at the circuit on Wednesday will conclude with a street party in the Bathurst CBD, featuring a ‘Track to Town’ drive for all 26 Great Race entries.

The race weekend will run as is traditional, with practice on Thursday before qualifying and the Top 10 Shootout headline the Friday and Saturday action respectively.

Sunday’s Bathurst 1000 will start at 11:30am local time.

Bathurst 1000 race week weather forecast (via Elders)

Monday (October 7) – Mostly sunny, 23 degrees, 5 percent chance of rain (<1mm)

Tuesday (October 8) – Mostly cloudy, 21 degrees, 30 percent chance of rain (<1mm)

Wednesday (October 9) – Mostly sunny, 17 degrees, 10 percent chance of rain (<1mm)

Thursday (October 10) – Fog then sunny, 22 degrees, 10 percent chance of rain (<1mm)

Friday (October 11) – Mostly sunny, 20 degrees, 30 percent chance of rain (1-5mm)

Saturday (October 12) – Mostly cloudy, 21 degrees, 10 percent chance of rain (<1mm)

Sunday (October 13) – Late shower, 21 degrees, 60 percent chance of rain (<1mm)