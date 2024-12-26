Brown stormed to a maiden Supercars title this year in what was his first season as part of the crack Triple Eight squad.

His move to T8 from Erebus Motorsport came as somewhat of a culture shock, the Queenslander admitting he wasn’t prepared for the work load imposed by the Red Bull Ampol squad.

The additional context to that is that racing is not a full-time job for Brown.

He famously still works at Cars Galore, the car yard owned by his family in Toowoomba.

Lesser known is another trucking business he now runs with his father Shane Brown.

While Supercars drivers having other business interests is not uncommon, full-time, hands-on work outside of motorsport is quite rare.

But as rare as it is, Brown has no plans to stop his truck driving or work in the car yard – particularly now he’s proven that it doesn’t affect his racing by winning the Supercars title.

“For me a big, a big part of my racing is getting back home,” he told the KTM Summer Grill.

“It sort of takes all the stress out of it. I go home, it sounds silly, people joke, but I do sell cars. We’ve got a trucking business between me and dad now as well.

“This week, I’ve been starting a 5am driving the truck, finish at 9am, and then go work at the car yard until 5pm.

“For me it’s no pressure. I’m not thinking about the racing. I’m not stressing about it or anything like that. I’m just having my time off.

“I really enjoy that side of it. I think I’ll do it for a long time. The hardest thing is if you have a bit of an off year, people will say you’re working too hard, or you’re not focused on motorsport enough. I’ve had that before as well.

“But I think I do my best work. There’s obviously a balancing act. But I enjoy getting home and having that off time as well.”

Adding to Brown’s overall workload is that outside of Supercars he also raced in GT World Challenge Australia and made a one-off NASCAR Cup Series start in 2024.

For 2025 he has already locked in a return to open-wheelers in New Zealand’s Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship, has a Bathurst 12 Hour drive with Arise Racing and is looking at a return to the States and NASCAR.

For more with Will Brown check out the full episode of the KTM Summer Grill.