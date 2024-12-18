The duo battled against each other in Supercars and GT World Challenge Australia this season; Brown taking the former title and Mostert the latter with Arise and co-driver Liam Talbot.

Brown finished second in GTWCA with Brad Schumacher aboard an Audi R8 but, as flagged by Speedcafe earlier this month, has jumped the fence for a chance at 12 Hour glory.

Arise’s Pro Class entry will be completed by factory Ferrari driver Daniel Serra, while the line-up for its Pro-Am car is yet to be revealed.

“I am really excited to join Arise Racing GT at the Bathurst 12 Hour,” said Brown, who will also tackle open-wheel racing this summer.

“After Chaz and Liam beat me in the championship this year, I thought If you can’t beat them then you need to join them!

“I have watched Arise throughout the year and have noticed how professional and committed they are to winning which is something that excited me.

“I can’t wait to get the Mountain and have a crack in the Ferrari.”

Mostert is also gunning for his first outright Bathurst 12 Hour win upon his return to the GT3 ranks following a run in his own Method Motorsport GT4 McLaren this year.

“I’m excited to be back with Arise Racing GT, we had an awesome year in GT Australia and it will be great to be teaming up with Will and Daniel as they’re both fantastic drivers,” he said.

“Also looking forward to teaming back up with my long-time friend and engineer Adam DeBorre. Pumped to keep the momentum going for Arise GT!”

Serra, 40, is a three-time Stock Car champion in his native Brazil and a two-time class winner at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

He competes for Conquest Racing and Risi Competizione in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, where he won two races in the 2024 season – including the 24 Hours of Daytona.

He also finished second in the LMGT3 class of the European Le Mans Series in 2024 driving for Kessel Racing.

Serra returns to the Bathurst 12 Hour for the first time since 2020, when he crashed HubAuto Racing’s Ferrari out of the event in practice.

“I’m excited to return to Bathurst,” said Serra.

“The team had an incredible season in GT Australia, and they know the car and the track very well.

“It will be great to have two fast and experienced drivers at Bathurst! I think we have all the ingredients to have a strong race.”