Davison suffered a 58G impact with the concrete wall at The Dipper during a punishing race build-up that featured several major incidents.

Cleared of serious injury, the 42-year-old and co-driver Kai Allen drove the repaired car to 12th place in a fast-paced race that included a single Safety Car period.

“There were a few things that cropped up midweek last week when the dust settled,” Davison told Speedcafe of his physical condition. “Definitely a few trips to the physio since.

“It’s the adrenalin, you just want to get back in the car. Regardless of any niggles, 1000 kay, everyone’s spoken of the intensity of the race, I still fulfilled the 99 or 100 laps on the day.

“I wasn’t [physically] as good as I thought to be honest, but adrenalin gets you through. I came crashing down to earth a little bit Wednesday, Thursday, but near-on back to normal now.”

Davison explained that dirt on the circuit had contributed to the crash, which came with the chequered flag already flying in the 40-minute qualifying session.

The veteran was following closely behind teammate Anton De Pasquale and reports slipping on dust – including that from the clean-up of David Reynolds’ earlier accident in the same spot.

“It’s a bit of an annoying one because I’d actually done my last lap,” said Davison.

“I was maybe a few hundredths up to McPhillamy and then I knew, someone had dropped a wheel at McPhillamy, someone had gone off.

“As I crashed, I was thinking, ‘I’m going to have to back off now’ because Anton had backed off, there was dust coming up from his car.

“I’d pretty much just conceded the lap and then just started sliding. I thought, ‘no biggie’, and then it hit the Reynolds [dust] and it just kept going.

“I didn’t feel like I did anything [too wrong]. When I looked at the data, I was on line, there was just shit on the track. I should have backed off a few seconds earlier.”

Davison does not expect any ill-effects from the crash to surface this weekend but admits the Surfers Paradise circuit is punishing for drivers, especially in the Gen3 cars.

“It’s weird, there’s less grip, but you’re actually working a lot harder in these cars because they’re on edge, so they’re actually more mentally demanding than the old car,” he said.

“I would say these cars hit the kerbs harder, even though they don’t sit up on two wheels, the others used to fly, it was like floating in the clouds, it’s just the speed was very high, the commitment was high.

“But much like Bathurst, it’s not the case in these cars.

“They’re actually quite delicate and just a bit clumsy to be honest, very balance orientated as you’re seeing huge splits in the car speed and stuff. They’re punishing being out of the window.”

Davison will drive the same Shell Mustang that was repaired at Bathurst, while Reynolds has switched into a new Team 18 Camaro that is set to be shaken down on Wednesday.