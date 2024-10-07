The Nissan Skyline R32 eclipsed the previous record by Tony Ricciardello – a 53.168 set in 2019 behind the wheel of his Chevrolet-powered Alfa Romeo GTV.

The RB28 engine is the work of Brad Sherriff, who famously had his Nissan Skyline banned from competition after clocking more than 320km/h down Conrod Straight. The turbocharged engine makes more than 1000bhp.

The record lap took place in front of a bumper crowd, who also witnessed Kiwi drifting sensation ‘Mad Mike’ Whiddett.

The Wanneroo Raceway record effort marked the first time Slade has competed with the 4WD car outside of Sydney Motorsport Park.

Earlier this year, Slade competed at World Time Attack Challenge where a puncture scuppered his hopes in the shootout at Sydney Motorsport Park.