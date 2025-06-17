Set to be held at Supercheap Auto in Everton Park, the 2025 wildcard entry unveiling is set to take place on July 6, with proceedings running from 7am to 12pm.

Seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner Craig Lowndes will be in attendance, alongside his latest co-driver Zach Bates in what is the fifth running of the program.

As previously reported by Speedcafe, Bates is expected to tackle the Ipswich Super440 as a solo wildcard entry before teaming up with Lowndes at The Bend and Bathurst.

Current Supercars Championship leader Broc Feeney and seven-time champion Jamie Whincup will also be on hand at the launch, with a dedicated autograph session taking place between 8:30am and 10am.

In addition to the Supercars stars and the race car, Weekend Sunrise will do a live cross to the event, while there will also be giveaways, entertainment and racing simulators with prizes to be won.

As an added bonus, attendees will get 20 percent off race team merchandise.

It will be the final wildcard launch for Lowndes with Triple Eight, having confirmed he’ll stick with General Motors as the team departs for Ford in 2026.