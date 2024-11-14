Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes

The top three in the points have qualified fastest for the final round of the series. Second before the round, Adam Marjoram has topped the times in his Isuzu D-MAX and moved to the lead with five qualifying points on offer.

The 2023 runner up was 0.37s quicker than points leader Cameron Crick (Ford Ranger) with two-time and reigning title holder Cameron Crick (DMAX) third. The latter was able to have his SuperUte repaired after wall contact in the earlier practice session.

Fourth fastest was David Sieders (Mazda BT-50) with Cody Brewczynski (Toyota Hilux) next, in front of Jayden Wanzek (Mitsubishi Triton), Ryan How (Ranger), Craig Woods and Ben Walsh in Toyotas, and Ryal Harris (BT-50) 10th of the record 24 entries.

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup

TekworkX Motorsport’s David Russell has gone fastest over the two practice sessions in the leadup to qualifying for the eighth and final round.

All the quick times in both the Pro and Pro-Am classes came in the second session where Russell, on lap record pace, was the only one to break into the 1:19s.

Only 0.06s slower was McElrea Racing’s Jackson Walls while Pro champion-elect Harri Jones was third. He finished third ahead of Ryder Quinn, Glen Wood, David Wall, Bayley Hall, Dylan O’Keeffe and session one’s fastest Dale Wood.

In Pro-Am, the already crowned champion Adrian Flack was at the front ahead of Sam Shahin (the first session pacesetter), Stephen Grove and Dean Cook.

Trico Trans Am

Series leader Todd Hazelwood (Ford Mustang) was fastest in the only practice session by almost half a second. Fellow title contenders and Mustang drivers, Jordan Boys and reigning champion James Moffat were second and third.

They are also the leaders in the two-round Mountain to the City award, along with Nathan Herne (Mustang) who was fourth fastest. Mustang drivers filled the top 10 spots with Ben Grice, returning after a stint on sidelines, next.

Tom Davies, Tom Hayman, Edan Thornburrow, Brett Holdsworth and Josh Thomas ensued. Best of the Chev Camaro drivers was Jackson Rice ahead of Mark Bailey, Elliot Barbour and 14th placed Brad Gartner. The session was stopped for a period after the Elliott Cleary Mustang stopped next to the wall after Turn 3 with some damage.