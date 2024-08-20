The 21-year-old has been absent from the national motorsport scene this year due to a lack of budget.

He'd spent the previous two seasons in TCR with HMO Racing, narrowly missing out on last year's title.

“I am very excited to announce I will be racing Super3 with Image Racing at the Bathurst 1000,” said Sweeny.

“It has been a bit quiet for myself in the motorsport world but we have been working hard behind the scenes.”

Sweeny has already tested his new mount, an Image Racing VF Commodore, at Phillip Island.

The car is that driven by Tony Auddino at Wanneroo in May.

“The VF Commodore was an absolute weapon and I learnt lots of new things,” said Sweeny.

“I feel like we are in good shape heading into Bathurst and I can't wait to hit the track.”

Image Racing won the 2023 Super3 title with Jobe Stewart, who stepped up to Super2 this season.

Super3 fields have been thin this year, with just two cars competing at the most recent round.