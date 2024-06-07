The July 13-15 Shannons SpeedSeries was dropped by MA with most of the categories scheduled, moved to the second SpeedSeries QR date in August, apart from APC and Excels. The third round of the APC series was to feature the Fight in the Night pair of two-hour races.

The night-time enduro will now go ahead, over three hours. The event on Friday/Saturday July 13-14, will include races for Hyundai Excels which were also affected by MA's last minute cancellation, exotic car track activity and other yet to be confirmed entertainment elements.

“With just five weeks until the scheduled racing at Queensland Raceway, the last minute decision by MA to cancel the Speed Series event yesterday caught everyone, including the venue, by surprise and left a number of categories without an event,” said Troy Williams, General Manager of Production Car Racing Ltd, the category managers for Meguiar's APC.

“The announcement and lack of clarity as to what was happening with our racing was obviously disappointing for Production Car Racing Ltd and our valued competitors, who have already outlaid significant funds in entry fees, accommodation and travel bookings.

“Not only have funds been outlaid, but it must also be acknowledged that competitors schedule their lives around their racing schedules, booking time away from work, their families, and scheduling other important life events around their scheduled dates.

“So, when the team at Queensland Raceway called me and offered to make an extended three-hour Fight in the Night possible, we jumped at the chance.

“Creating this new event together means our racers can still enjoy this traditional race on our calendar in an even better format, while making sure they don't lose out on the investments they have already made to attend on these dates.

“We look forward to welcoming all of our Meguiar's APC competitors to the track for July 12-13 and to seeing them, the Excels, Monochrome GT exotic cars and more on-track for what should be a fantastic weekend.”

There will contest two practice sessions on Friday and qualifying on Saturday ahead of the three-hour Fight in the Night that evening. Further information about the event will be released in due course by Queensland Raceway.

After Round 3's three-hour night enduro, the series will continue at Phillip Island on August 23-25 with four one-hour races and a similar format at Sydney Motorsport Park on October 18-20. The final round will be as part of the Bathurst International on November 8-10 with four 30min races.