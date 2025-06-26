The iconic Speedcafe.com Greenroom afterparty is back and bigger than ever for the 2025 Townsville 500! Join the Supercars community on Sunday, July 13, as fans, teams and drivers come together to celebrate another unforgettable weekend of racing.

Since launching in 2010, the Greenroom has cemented itself as the go-to destination for post-race celebrations. This year, the party kicks off from 8pm at The Mad Cow on Flinders Street, right in the heart of Townsville City.

Get ready for a night of high-octane entertainment with Jarrad Wrigley and The Wrebels lighting up the stage with live music all night long. Whether you’re winding down after a big weekend or just getting started, the Greenroom is the place to be.

Entry is free, the vibes are unmatched, and the memories are guaranteed.

Don’t miss it!