The Monster Energy Mustang driver cemented his status as Supercars’ qualifying king for 2024 by banking another $5000 pole cheque.

Waters was the ninth out in the session, recording a 1:19.9628s effort to pull 0.1182s clear of Randle, who had set his time moments earlier.

Championship leader Will Brown was the last out but could only manage fifth after a messy run through the opening sector of the lap.

That left Waters to celebrate his seventh pole of the season.

“This weekend has been pretty challenging for us. We just haven’t really been in the window and the car has been super edgy and hard to drive,” he said.

“That’s probably the best the car has felt, to be honest, in hot, greasy conditions. It’s a massive credit to the team to give me a fast car just then.”

Broc Feeney and Matt Payne will share the second row, giving the former hope he can beat teammate Brown and push the championship battle to Sunday’s final race.

Sixth through 10th in the final order were Aaron Love, Jaxon Evans, Bryce Fullwood, James Courtney and Macauley Jones.

Love was the best of those to have gained surprise Shootout berths in the crash-interrupted qualifying session on Friday, surviving a brush of the wall at the exit of Turn 7.

Jones’ lap was effectively over at Turn 4 as he locked a front brake and ran down the escape road, scampering back on to record a time.

The 250km penultimate race of the season is scheduled for 3:20pm local time.