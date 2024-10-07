Motorsport Powertrains, the engine supplier for Ford’s Gen3 Supercars program, is currently in a race against time ahead of the 2024 running of the Great Race.

The rush was sparked by a number of engine failures during the Sandown 500 weekend (and subsequent ride day) which in turn has prompted a chance in crankshaft specification.

Ten GT3-spec cranks – one for each Mustang in the field – are currently in transit from different parts of the world, with the delivery of the revised engines to roll out in Bathurst in the coming days.

Highlighting the worldwide effort from the Blue Oval is a social media from US Time Attack driver Powelson, where he explains his own involvement.

The video is filmed at LAX where Powelson shows himself loading what look to be bearings into a suitcase while explaining he is now en route to Bathurst.

Speedcafe has verified that the parts are Ford parts being delivered as part of the engine revisions.

“Have you ever got one of those phone calls that completely changes your day, or even maybe your week?” says Powelson in the video.

“I got one of those. Twelve hours ago I was headed out to Nitrocross and got a call that a buddy in Australia needed some parts hand delivered from the States.

“I just landed in LAX, meeting up with a gentleman who is bringing the parts from Pennsylvania, that I’m going to hand deliver to the Bathurst 1000.”

Powelson was recently in Australia competing at the World Time Attack event in a Coore Racing Subaru.