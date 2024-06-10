The fourth round of the F4 British Championship took place at Thruxton. Xcel Motorsport's Zack Scoular had his best qualifying with third best and just 0.07s off pole. Meanwhile Alex Ninovic a member of the four-strong Rodin Motorsport line up, was seventh in qualifying.

The red flag was called in Race 1 after an incident between the Xcel Motorsport team drivers Scoular and August Raber which led to a delay while the track was cleared. The race restarted with seven laps to go.

Points leader Deagen Fairclough took the lead over Jack Sherwood and Reza Seewooruthun and built a gap over the rest by the chequered flag. Abbi Pulling and Alex Ninovic took second and third when they had a late battle with Sherwood and Seewooruthun and came out on top.

The red flags were out again in Race 2 due to an incident on the opening lap between Sherwood, Pulling and Scoular. Ultimately Alex Berg finished first ahead of Mika Abrahams as Ninovic completed the top three.

Race 3 was shortened to 15min. Fairclough took the lead into Turn 1 and built what seemed an impenetrable gap of over 6s. The pressure was on Sherwood to hold his second place as behind a pack of cars swarmed and battled for the third.

That group included including Scoular, Seewooruthun, Pulling and Ninovic. With only 5mins left, a mechanical failure put an end to Fairclough's race. This bought the safety car out for the final laps and the race finished under the Safety Car. Ninovic had taken second while Scoular was sixth.

At Portimao Round 2, Rodin had Peter Bouzinelos in their squad of three. He qualified 20th and put in a strong performance to finish 14th in Race 1. A DNF followed in Race 2 before he was 11th in the last. In the MP Motorsport team, Griffin Peebles was ninth in the opener, third in Race 2 and eighth in the last.