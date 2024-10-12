Geoghegan showed the way to James Lodge from the outset with Hayden Hume, Lachlan Gibbons, series leader Bradi Owen, Lincoln Taylor, Ben Gomersall, Clay Richards, Jack Westbury and the first of the three Toyota guest drivers, Ryan Casha.

It didn’t take long for an incident to take place, and it happened at Forrest’s Elbow. Lachlan Evennett was turned around from contact with Will Seal. That left Salvatore Imbrogno with nowhere to go but into Evennett, and Logan Eveleigh into the tyre barrier.

As others took evasive action, Matt Hillyer tagged and turned Shane Roberts around. Somehow everyone was able to continue, yet the safety car was called due to the debris at the accident site.

Imbrogno would pit a lap later and Hillyer’s horror weekend continued as he stopped off track, a result of the damage, not far from Harrison Blanchard stopped after his car emitted oily smoke.

After the race went green again, Geoghegan was able to hold off Lodge by 0.4s. Taylor lost a spot to Owen when he had a wild moment out of McPhillamy Park. On the last lap, Owen snared third when he passed Hume out of the Chase.

Taylor finished fifth in front of Gibbons, Casha, Gomersall, Westbury, Richards and Brock Stinson who picked up four places in the six laps for 11th.

The third race is scheduled for 8:45am AEDT on Sunday ahead of the fifth and final round on the Gold Coast in two weeks’ time.