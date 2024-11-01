With two rounds to go, the three-way title battle is expected to down to the wire. TFH Racing’s Todd Hazelwood currently leads the series on 660 points.

Reigning champion James Moffat (Garry Rogers Motorsport) who secured the 2023 title at the mount last year, is 32 points back and The Racing Academy’s Jordan Boys a further 15 points adrift.

Meanwhile the Young Gun of the Year honours are also up for grabs. Nathan Herne leads Elliott Cleary by just six points. Josh Webster has a 31-point lead in the Pro-Am fight over John Holinger with Josh Thomas a further 29 points behind.

Featured Videos

The round will feature a unique format at Bathurst, with a condensed two-day schedule. Therew will be practice and qualifying on Friday and two 40mins races on Saturday.

The early conclusion will allow teams as much time as possible to prepare their cars for Adelaide, with on-track action commencing just a few days later.

Tim Brook, a three-time Trans Am race winner is in the field for his first start of the season, with his most recent Trans Am event at the same meeting in 2023.

Supercheap Auto Racing’s Nash Morris returns after he missed the last round, along with TA2 and Trans Am stalwart Mark Crutcher who will line up in Pro-Am.

After he consolidated second in the TA2 Muscle Cars Series at One Raceway, Brad Gartner will make his debut in Trans Am next week.

Jason Pryde, Des Collier and Domain Ramsey are back after they made starts at Queensland Raceway, while West Australian Brett Niall will bolster the Pro-Am ranks in his category debut.

The spectacular two-week finale to 2024 will see competitors competing for the Mountain to the City title, a two-round points score held within the Bathurst and Adelaide weekends.

The popular trophy belts from 2022’s Bathurst International round will also make a return, on offer to the top three drivers after Saturday’s pair of races on Mount Panorama.

Drivers will hit the track on November 8 for practice and qualifying, before two races live and free on the screens of seven on November 9.

Trico Trans Trans Am Series Round 6 Entry List