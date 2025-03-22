He led Race 1 from start to finish to eclipse Kody Garland and Mason Harvey on the MA Trophy Tour. However, the second race was more controversial, particularly with Garland while Harvey who was again third.

After he placed fourth in Race 1, Reece Chapman gazumped the three at the start of the second and led the first lap before Garland took the lead. A lap later Chapman was back to fourth and shortly after pulled off in retirement.

From there until the last lap Garland was able to fend off Heinrich. Than in out of Turn 2 on the final lap, Heinrich wrestled the lead away while Garland was left to hold off Harvey to the flag.

“I don’t know if I will hold onto that victory,” Heinrich admitted after he and Garland had contact during the exchange.

Jack Boyd was fifth in Race 1 ahead of Scott Dornan. They renewed their fight in the next race where the latter was able to turn the tables.

Cody McKay, Chris Mercer, Brett Osborn (from 19th on the grid) and Andrew Cornish completed the top 10 in Race 1.

Ryan Reynolds and Nathan Williams were sixth and seventh in Race 2 after both came from the back of the 31-car grid, ahead of O’Keefe, Osborn and Craig Thomspon who failed to complete a lap earlier.

NATIONAL SPORTS SEDAN SERIES

Steve Tamasi came out of the blocks firing on all eight cylinders in his Chev-powered Holden Calibra. The combination topped qualifying and won Race 1 of the Advanced Car Carriers National Sports Sedan Series opener by 13.1s.

Second place throughout was Brad Sheils in Joe Said’s Fiat 124 rotary turbo which ran reliably throughout after a year of fuel related issues.

Ash Jarvis (Monaro/Chev) managed to overcome the IRC GT SS cars of Steven Lacey and Geoff Taunton before gear and clutch dramas saw him finish fifth behind the duo.

Mick Rowell (IRC GT SS) was next. He did lose the place to Nick Mantikos (MARC II Mustang) when he slipped by at Turn 11 but unfortunately the latter spun on the exit and hit the wall. Cadel Ambrose qualified seventh but failed the start as the Audi/Chev was waiting for rear wing parts.

TGRA SCHOLARSHIP SERIES

There were 41 entries for the second round of the Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia Scholarship Series where Charlie Parker won the start from the outside of the front row and led all the way to the flag.

Alice Buckley had pole position for the first race and was second unlit midway through where he was overtaken by series leader Jordan Freestone. They were followed by Jack Szewczuk, Wil Longmore, Tyler Cheney, Ben Holliday Byron Lutelu, Oliver Wickham and Liam Gerges.

Ruben Dan qualified sixth in front of Zane Rinaldi but there was contact between the pair after four laps which resulted in Dan finishing 35th and Ranaldi 19th before a 10-place penalty. Less fortunate was Isaac Demellweek who was turned around at Turn 2 when 20th and crashed into soon after.

HQ HOLDENS

A side draft move on the run to the finish line by Brett Osborn saw him edge out Luke Harrison by mere 0.05s in the first state HQ Holden race.

Harrison won the start over pole sitter Osborn and led the first lap before the latter took the lead. Three laps from the end, Harrison was in front and only lost out in the final charge to the flag.

Third went Jarrod Harber ahead of Glenn Deering and David Proglio while John Baxter charged to sixth after he was spun at Turn 6 on Lap 1 and resumed in last place.