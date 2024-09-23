One of Australia’s pioneering international karters, Graham Powles has passed away over the weekend at the age of 77.

Powles was a stalwart of country racing in Victoria, starting his career in 1959 in Numurkah just outside Shepparton in Northern Victoria. He would go on to win two Australian Championships in GP and Monza Karts respectively – the brands he designed and built himself.

Powles – along with the likes of John Pizarro and Remo Luciani – were some of the first Australians to race internationally in the likes of New Zealand, Hong Kong and Europe.

Once his own racing career had been complete, he focused on son Glenn’s racing career, assisting in steering him to an Australian ICA Title in 2003 in a highly competitive field.

Graham’s involvement in the sport at the top level continued to only a handful of years ago where he was instrumental in the junior career development of Jack Doohan and Supercars stars, Bryce Fullwood and Broc Feeney.

With a huge passion for the sport, Graham has been one of the main drivers behind the restoration of vintage karts and that movement throughout South East Queensland and other parts of Australia.

He provided a kart for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis that was largely filmed on the Gold Coast – Powles home for over 15 years.

Following the 2018 passing of his beloved wife, Margaret, Graham became a passionate rockabilly dancer and could be seen at many events across the Gold Coast – proudly taking many of his dancing friends to major karting events in South East Queensland to introduce them to the sport.

Powles’ passion for karting was like few others – and he has left an indelible mark on the sport through not only his personal racing achievements – but also the knowledge that he has imparted on the next generation.