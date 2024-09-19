The world championship-winning operation has announced a number of internal promotions, which fill the gap left by the departing Jonathan Wheatley.

Wheatley is the sporting director for the squad but will join Sauber next season as team principal.

Rather than replace him with a like-for-like, Red Bull Racing will instead divide up his role among a number of staff.

Chief among them is Gianpiero Lambiase, Verstappen’s race engineer, who is currently the squad’s head of race engineering.

He will become the head of racing under the new structure, a role that sees him assume responsibility for race, heritage, and car build teams, as well as the strategy group and sporting regulations.

Lambiase will continue as Verstappen’s race engineer, having supported the Dutchman since his arrival at Red Bull Racing in 2016.

He will report to Pierre Wache, the Milton Keynes squad’s technical director.

A number of other promotions were also confirmed.

Senior strategy engineer Steve Knowles will become acting head of sporting under the restructure, reporting to Lambiase. His focus will be on regulatory matters.

The day-to-day running of the race and heritage teams will fall to Rich Wolverson, who is currently senior engineer – car engineering but will become head of race team operations.

Race team support and logistics will be managed by Gerrard O’Rielly, who has been head of freight operations, while Phil Turner will be promoted to race team factory operations manager, stepping up from his role of chief mechanic.