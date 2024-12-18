It will be the first time for the Australian Auto-Sport Alliance sanctioned series that will also have rounds at Winton Motor Raceway and Calder Park Raceway.

The first of six rounds will be at the home of the AASA, at Winton in north east Victoria. This will be followed by the interstate trip to South Australia at The Bend.

The VMRC returns to Victoria and the suburbs of Melbourne, to Calder Park before two more rounds at Winton. The fifth round will also feature the Winton 300 endurance race for production-based cars. The 2025 VMRC season will conclude at Calder.

The championship events will include both national and state level categories.

National level championships include the Australian Super Trucks, Stock Cars Australia which contains legitimate NASCARs and AUSCARs will contest two rounds, as will the Australian Drivers Championship with the Australian built Hyper Racer X1 cars.

The latter two categories will contest two rounds each with VMRC and their other rounds as part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series in 2025.

State level racing will include Victorian Super TT which has been locked in for all six rounds while Vic V8s will contest the first three rounds. The Sports Compact class formerly known as 2.0-litre Sports Sedans will be at two rounds.

The Victorian Excels be at two events and so to the BMW E30s. Round 4 will see the Victorian Saloon Car Championship and Victorian Formula Vee series on the program. The highlight round will also feature Super Truck, Sports Compact and Super TT.

The full calendar for all the regular VMRC categories is yet to be announced. For competitors that participate in 2025, the VMRC will host a Sponsor’s Day at Winton on November 16 – an opportunity to thank sponsors, partners, friends and family.

2025 Victorian Motor Racing Championship Calendar