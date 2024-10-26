South Australian Riley Harrison has qualified the best of the Australians in the three sprint karting elements for the FIA Motorsport Games.

The youngster – who races for Nick Percat’s JND Racing squad at the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship – qualified sixth quickest in the Karting Sprint JR (junior) category.

Jay Kostecki – fresh from the highs of winning the ROK Supercup last weekend – was quickest in practice for Karting Sprint Mini – but was only able to manage 18th in qualifying.

Victorian, Pip Casabene struck trouble in qualifying for Karting Sprint Senior with a front wheel hub issue and could manage just 29th.

The Karting Sprint component forms part of a larger program for karting that includes endurance karting, slalom karting and more broadly in terms of racing eSports, GT, GT single make and open wheel.

Coverage starts at 5:40pm AEDT with the Karting Sprint racing beginning at approximately 6:40pm AEDT. Note: Times and links may change.

WATCH LIVE – FIA MOTORSPORT GAMES KARTING: