Australians are impressing in the ROK Cup Superfinals international event at the South Garda karting facility in Italy, with Jay Kostecki starting his Pre-Final tonight on pole and Australian Cadet 12 dominator, Archie Bristow on his Pre-Final second after the heats.

There will be two Pre-Finals in each category that split competitors before the Superfinal features the best from each Pre-Final to form a capacity grid. Kostecki won all of his heats.

Several other Australians have performed with distinction, including another West Australian in Valentino Giorgella – who was eighth in Mini Rok (he’ll start his Pre-Final fourth) and Queenslander Jace Matthews – who was caught out in wet qualifying for Senior ROK qualifying 59th (of 90). He ended his heat racing in 16th and will start his Pre-Final eighth.

As they head towards finals day in South Garda, all the Australian representatives are performing strongly, watch the Pre-Finals live from 6:45pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time and Finals live from 9:50pm AEDT (times may change):

Jay Kostecki – 1st – Mini ROK U10

Cruz Priolo – 26th – Mini ROK U10

Archie Bristow – 4th – Mini ROK

Valentino Giorgella – 8th – Mini ROK

Jace Matthews – 16th – Senior ROK

Isaac McNeill – 56th – Senior ROK

Ky Burke – 24th – Junior ROK

TIMETABLE

LIVE TIMING

FULL RESULTS

PRE-FINALS – From 6:45pm AEDT (time subject to change):

SUPERFINALS – From 9:50pm AEDT (time subject to change):