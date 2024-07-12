After decades of speculation, a Perth street race for Supercars is closer than ever with both the series and the WA Government committed to making it happen.

The plan is for a brand new event to replace Wanneroo Raceway in 2026 for what is likely to be the opening round of the season.

The location of the circuit has been named as Burswood Park, which sits on the banks of the Swan River between Optus Stadium and Crown Casino.

While details of the layout are still thin on the ground, and purpose-built infrastructure will influence the final design, Speedcafe went on a search for roads that will likely make up the new circuit.

Editorial director Andrew van Leeuwen and Authentic Collectables owner Will Hall spent a morning cruising the roads, paths and carparks of Burswood Park to give you some insight into how the circuit may look.

Watch the video now.