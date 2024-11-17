Supercars and Sprintcars have been sharing a bill for the first time in Adelaide this year thanks to the NAPA Speedway in the City concept.

A cricket oval inside the circuit precinct was turned into a makeshift dirt track with a 40-car Sprintcar field doing battle on Thursday and Friday nights.

Waters, an accomplished Sprintcar racer, seriously contemplated running the two shows, to the point that he was nominated and had the blessing of his Tickford Racing Supercars squad.

Ultimately he elected against double duties, instead spectating the Sprintcar shows.

He has left the door ajar for the Supercars/Sprintcar double next year, though, something which may hinge on whether he makes the final stage of the Supercars Finals.

“I went and had a look at the speedway [Thursday] night and watched the heats on the infield with [Tom] Randle and our team manager,” he said.

“Absolutely unreal. They’ve done an amazing job to set up that track and the racing was awesome, I definitely wish I was out there. Hopefully next year I can get out there.”

The NAPA Sprintcar Invitational turned on good racing in front of packed crowds on both Thursday and Friday evenings.

Concerns over how the makeshift circuit would race were allayed on the opening night thanks to an exciting A-Main won by an in-form Jock Goodyer.

The Tasmanian started the feature from inside the front row and triumphed after a lengthy battle with Grant Anderson and Brock Hallett.

His cause was eventually helped when Anderson and Hallett made contact, which took Hallett out of contention entirely and left Anderson in third behind Chase Randall at the finish.

On the second night it was veteran Kerry Madsen that took the A-Main spoils after a sustained challenge from Anderson.

It wasn’t Anderson who finished second, though, a last-lap tangle dropping him to 10th and costing him the $25,000 on offer for the overall event win.

That instead went to Michael Stewart who finished fourth on Thursday and sixth on Friday to claim the prize.