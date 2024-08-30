Walkinshaw Andretti United has listed the Mobil 1 Optus Racing machine with auction house Lloyds, bidding to end following the Sandown 500.

The car will be available for collection at the end of the 2025 season, presented complete with its 2024 Bathurst 1000 race engine.

Dubbed WR 028, the car has been raced by Mostert since the start of the 2023 season, which was the team's first with the Blue Oval.

Mostert has picked up three race wins with the machine so far this year and looms as a major championship threat with four rounds remaining.

Eager bidders may well gamble on the car picking up some major trophies after the auction ends.

WAU's previous auctions with partner Lloyds included the sale of Mostert's 2021 Commodore in late September that year.

It went for $610,000 and subsequently won the Bathurst 1000 in the hands of Mostert and co-driver Lee Holdsworth just weeks later, greatly adding to its collectability.