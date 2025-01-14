Jota Sports entered the Hypercar era as a Porsche customer but has since been given the reins as the factory Cadillac team in the WEC after Chip Ganassi Racing’s departure.

Bamber is one of six drivers in the lineup, including Norman Nato, Will Stevens, Sebastien Bourdais, Jenson Button, and Alex Lynn.

Exact driver pairings between the #12 and #38 have not been announced.

Featured Videos

Bamber was part of the Chip Ganassi Racing in 2024 and comes across to Jota alongside Lynn and Bourdais.

Callum Ilott was a casualty in the driver and manufacturer reshuffle but has landed an IndyCar drive with Prema. Phil Hanson and Oliver Rasmussen have not returned to Jota.

Cadillac has expanded its presence in the WEC, growing from a single V-Series.R with Chip Ganassi Racing to two with Jota.

The new Jota livery is a blend of the team’s iconic Hertz colour scheme and the factory Cadillac colours.

“The unveiling of the Cadillac Hertz Team Jota V-Series.R livery here at our iconic flagship in Paris reflects Cadillac’s unwavering commitment to innovation and performance on the global stage,” said Pere Brugal, managing director and president of GM Europe.

“As we expand our footprint in Europe, this partnership represents a powerful opportunity to showcase Cadillac’s pioneering spirit in one of the most prestigious racing championships in the world.

“We are proud to work alongside Jota Sport and Hertz to bring our V-Series.R to life and look forward to an exciting season ahead.”

Jota co-founder David Clark hailed the reveal as a landmark moment for the team.

“The unveiling of the Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R livery today is the culmination of an enormous amount of hard work and commitment on all sides of this new motorsport family,” said Clark.

“This moment represents more than our aesthetic for the year ahead, it represents the next step for both race-winning, record setting brands within the FIA World Endurance Championship.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Hertz for being incredible partners to us on this journey and to show our gratitude to GM/Cadillac for having the belief in us, not just in our ability to perform but also for their trust in the level that we are going to represent one of their most prestigious brands on a global stage.”

The 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship gets underway with the Qatar 1812 km on February 28.