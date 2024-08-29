The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

August 30-September 1

WORLD TIME ATTACK CHALLENGE

This year's event is likely to break records as teams chase the perfect lap at Sydney Motorsport Park. The 1:17.860 set last year by Bart Mawer in the RP968 will be under threat as this time, sticky slick tyres can be used for the first time.

HI-TEC OILS SUPER SERIES

The fourth round of the AASA-sanctioned series will be held at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park at The Bend. The event will feature the two-driver round for the TA2 Muscle Car Series with several high-profile drivers involved. Also, on the program for the first time in 2024 is the Australian Drivers Championship, now competed for by Hyper Racers.

TFH TA2 Muscle Car Series framed by Hytek

Hyper X1 Racers

TFH Hire Formula RX8

Legend Cars Australia

Australian Super TT

MARKWELL GROUP GOLD CITY 450

Run by the North Queensland Off Racing Association Committee, the fourth round of the Australian Off Road Championship will find a revised and improved course at Charters Towers. There has been the removal and widening of the tighter corners and 15km of new track added which increases the length to 55km.

COOTAMUNDRA SPRINTS

For five hours around 60 competitors will take on the 18m wide Cootamundra Airport runway where two cars will run side-by-side over a timed 400m. Cars have be pre-1985 and will participate in either full speed timed sprints or regularity sprints which allows vintage cars to compete at any comfortable speed they choose. Once a time has been given, the object will be to come as close to that as possible in subsequent runs.

HISTORIC HILLCLIMB

Each year the Grafton Sporting Car Club host this historic event that is held over three days at the Mountainview Motorsport complex.