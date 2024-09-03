The weekend is not far away and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

September 6-8

AUSTRALIAN SUPERBIKE CHAMPIONSHIP

The fifth round of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul returns to Phillip Island with the continued support from the Victorian Government. Besides the regular support bike categories, the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars are on the program. The Yamaha bike engined racers originally started on two-wheel programs and occasionally still races with them.

AMA Warehouse Superbikes

Michelin Supersport

Race & Road Supersport 300

Nolan Superbike Masters

Battery World Aussie Racing Cars

GRASS ROOTS RACE SERIES

At the third round, there is a mix of categories where is expected to have two practice session, a qualifier and five races each.

Super Mini Challenge

Group N

QTCC

Formula Vee

Trans Ams

Lakeside Outlaws

AASA QLD STATE RACE ROUND

This is a new addition to the Morgan Park calendar and will be the first AASA state level race meeting at the Warwick circuit with several local categories on the program. It includes Round 4 of the Queensland Production Touring Cars that will feature an enduro event with several outfits from the NSW Production Touring Cars vying for state-of-origin honours.

SUNRAYSIA SAFARI

The four-day cross country rally is based in the Wentworth region on the edge of Outback NSW. Sanctioned by Motorsport Australia and Motorcycling Australia, the sixth running of the event is open to rally cars, off road vehicles, motorcycles, and quads. Based at the Wentworth Showgrounds, the rally loops out and back each day, with the competitive stages held entirely on private property. The format enables the 36 auto and 40 moto teams to visit new locations each day and provide economic and social benefits across the entire region.

DON RIVER DASH

Labelled the best off road race on the east coast of Australia. It is held over two days for cars and bikes where they will race on Don River near Bowen, in the Whitsundays. They will dash 25km up the southern side of the river bed, navigate their way through a mixture of sand, rocks, jumps and sometimes water. They then return along the northern side of the river bed, to complete a 50km loop. In total, competitors will do it six time for 300kms.

GREAT TARMAC RALLY

As part of the Australian Tarmac Rally Championship, the third round is based out of Marysville, Victoria. The event is contested over 13 stages after the opening shakedown run with 230kms of competition. Day 1 starts at Cumberland Junction and finishes at Lake Mountain T-Junction and includes the competitor favourite Reefton Spur. On Sunday it continues from Eildon and ends at Mallet Track.

ALL HISTORIC

The Pheasant Wood Circuit event brings together four, three and two wheels. It is for pre-1961 racing and sports cars, and pre-1963, period three and older solos and sidecars with free entry to the pits for spectators.

FORMULA 4 AUSTRALIA

After three rounds, two at The Bend and one at Sydney Motorsport Park, the next round moves offshore to the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. Races 10, 11 and 12 will be contested over the 15 turn 5.5km clockwise track.

PITTSWORTH SPRINTS

In the vein of the recent Leyburn Sprints, the Queensland town of Pittsworth will have a sprint track around the streets in the industrial area, together with a pad for the burnout competition. The Millmerran Auto Club hosted event had 160 entries in 2023.