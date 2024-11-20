Winterbottom will return to Tickford for the next phase of his career as both a co-driver and mentor, teaming up with Cam Waters for the enduros and working with Tickford’s Super2 program.

The homecoming comes six years after Winterbottom ended a 13-year stint at Tickford and career-long association with Ford to join Team 18.

According to Tickford co-owner Rod Nash, the decision to pounce on Winterbottom once he became available was about more than his sporting prowess.

“With Mark returning to Tickford Racing, it’s a huge benefit for the business in how he operates,” Nash explained.

“Personally, I have always had the utmost respect for him, not just as a great sportsman but as an individual. He’s incredibly respectful to everyone, always hungry to succeed and achieve, yet remains structured and deliberate in everything he pursues.

“Mark is a fascinating and knowledgeable statesman of the sport, and I’ve always believed he has ‘blue blood’ in him. For our team and for Ford, it’s fantastic to see the homing pigeon arriving back home.

“We absolutely look forward to working with Mark again in 2025 and beyond, and I firmly believe Frosty still has plenty of punch left in him.”

For Tickford CEO Simon Brookhouse, the mentor side of the Winterbottom role is particularly exciting.

“Mark is a living legend of the sport, and having him return home to Tickford is both a fantastic story and a huge asset for the team, both on and off the track,” he said.

“His role within the team is truly unique, reflecting his character and immense wealth of experience.

“We’re especially excited about his mentorship in the Tickford Autosport program, not only giving him the platform to share his knowledge but also to extend his legacy by coaching and nurturing the next generation of talented drivers.

“We can’t wait to welcome him to the team for 2025.”