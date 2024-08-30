Davison and wife Riana Crehan welcomed son Dash in July last year, just in time for the Townsville round of the Repco Supercars Championship and Will's first Father's Day.

Pirtek has teamed up again with the sports' biggest stakeholders to create the fourth annual ultimate Repco Bathurst 1000 experience where the winner and their guest will be treated as SUPER VIP guests at the “Great Race”.

One of the highlights of four-day spectacular will be waving the green flag to start the Great Race on Sunday, October 13.

Fans can buy their AUD $20 tickets for a chance to win this once in a lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com with all proceeds being donated to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent's Hospital.

“I can't imagine anyone going to Mount Panorama for the Repco Bathurst 1000 who would have more access or more fun than the winners of the Ultimate Motorsport Prize raffle,” said Davison.

“Every one of the items on the list would make a great prize in itself, the fact that one winner and their guest gets to experience so many things is incredible.

“My dad [Richard] has been around racing all his life, but not even he has been exposed to what is on offer with this raffle – so his Father's Day gift has been covered off with a few tickets.

“I guess if he wins, he will have a few mates knocking on his door.”

Pirtek CEO, Mark Devitt, said he was looking forward to another uplift in ticket sales this week with fans buying entries for their father on Sunday.

“If it came down to some socks or a few entries in the Ultimate Bathurst Motorsport Prize, I know which I would like to be handed on Sunday,” said Devitt.

“The timing of the Ultimate Bathurst Motorsport Prize certainly solves a problem for a lot of people who are stuck for ideas on what to buy their dad.

“As they say, you have to be in it to win it, but even if you are not lucky enough to be drawn as the winner, you know that 100 percent of funds raised will be going to the Peter Duncan Neuroscience Research Unit.”

The prize has been made possible through PIRTEK, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing Team, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.com.

The winner will be announced on Monday 16th September 2024 at Pirtek's Head Office, allowing three weeks for the winners to make their arrangements.

* The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent's Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of PIRTEK.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer's, MS and Parkinson's disease.

THE ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT PRIZE

Return trip for two to the 2024 Repco Bathurst 1000 from the winner's nearest Australian capital city

Four nights twin-share accommodation

Wave the green starter's flag for the Bathurst 1000

Ride around Mt Panorama in the Supercars Course Car

Three-day Supercars Paddock Club access

Visit to Pirtek Victory Lane

Exclusive meet and greet with the legendary Dick Johnson and VIP tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage

Behind the scenes tour of Mt Panorama – including visit to the top of the mountain and podium

VIP (after hours) tour of the National Motor Racing Museum at Mt Panorama

Helicopter flight around Mt Panorama

Access to the grid before the race for the national anthem

A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound with Neil Crompton

A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

A visit to Race Control

A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate momento

A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

Two Pirtek merchandise packs

Second Prize

Two Corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at a 2024 Supercar event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand. Pirtek merchandise pack.

Third Prize

Two General Admission tickets to a 2024 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand. Pirtek merchandise pack.