A shock announcement on Tuesday that the 2015 champion will be replaced by current Dick Johnson Racing driver Anton De Pasquale next year created an uproar online.

Winterbottom, 43, is now facing the prospect that 2024 may be the 21st and last season of his full-time Supercars career.

MORE: The brutal reality of Winterbottom's Team 18 exit

“I want to say thank you to every single person for messaging support,” he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday night.

“I'm overwhelmed and humbled by the 900+ comments, texts and calls. I really appreciate it.

“I had some incredibly supportive conversations today.”

Winterbottom joined Team 18 in 2019 following a 13-year stint at what is now Tickford Racing, with which he scored his championship win and a Bathurst crown.

Guaranteed to be a highly sought-after co-driver, Winterbottom could also yet feature in the race for the final full-time seats amid a fast-moving driver market.

More Supercars silly season news is expected to be revealed today.