The circuit where Scott McLaughlin started his karting career, Kartsport Hamilton, has signed a naming rights deal with one of McLaughlin’s key NTT IndyCar Series sponsors, XPEL.

The protective films and coatings company has a New Zealand base in Christchurch. The Hamilton track – an hour and a half from Auckland – will be renamed XPEL Raceway under the deal.

Significant roadside signage along with signage on key parts of the circuit will carry the XPEL logo. It comes as the track prepares to host the North Island Championship, the New Zealand Karting Grand Prix and the New Zealand Nationals in 2025 among its regular events.

“XPEL is happy to support the next generation of Kiwi drivers through our sponsorship of the XPEL Raceway.” Myles Hunter General Manager – Australia & New Zealand.

The relationship further bolsters XPEL’s commitment to expand its distribution in the AUNZ market – starting with the Penske sponsorship of McLaughlin (a Kartsport New Zealand ambassador) and also recently joining Speedcafe as its presenter of International News.