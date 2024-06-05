Be part of the exclusive Champions Club private VIP Suite located at Turn 4, which offers one of the most exciting vantage points with a stunning Bass Strait backdrop.

The three-day KTM VIP Suite offers guests both indoor seating and a new outdoor viewing area, with an all-inclusive food and beverage package for the weekend. KTM guests will also be treated to an exclusive KTM fan package, complete with a Red Bull KTM Replica Teamwear Winter Jacket, and the chance to feel the adrenaline spiked vibe of MotoGP™ action from the loud, proud, orange KTM VIP Suite.

Guests of the KTM VIP Suite will receive;

3-Day event ticket (valid Fri-Sun)

Champions Club Private Suite – indoor seating & new covered outdoor viewing area

Hot buffet lunch, morning & afternoon tea

Beverage package – beer, wine, cider, sparking, soft drinks, tea & coffee

Exclusive KTM Fan Package, including a KTM Red Bull Replica Teamwear Winter Jacket!

Exclusive Access to Paddock Passes (Paddock Pass Access is limited and will be available via a schedule).

Exclusive access to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team riders

Limited tickets are available now at the price of $2,490 AUD per ticket. Are you

READY TO RACE? Click here to purchase tickets now!