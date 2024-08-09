The season-closing event will continue to run over four days with Supercars on track for all of them.

The majority of the Thursday running is dedicated to support categories, with Supercars appearing for a single half-hour practice session in the afternoon, ahead of TV track time and passenger rides.

Supercars doesn't return to the track until early afternoon on Friday with a second half-hour practice session, ahead of an evening qualifying session starting at 5:35pm local time – which will set positions 11 onwards for Saturday's first 250-kilometre race.

On Saturday morning there is a final 30-minute practice before the first five rows are determined by a Top 10 Shootout.

The race then starts at 3:20pm local time.

On Sunday there is qualifying, a Top 10 Shootout and the second leg of the Adelaide 500 at 3:15pm local time.

The Adelaide 500 features a fascinating undercard that includes Stadium Super Trucks, Carrera Cup, Trans Am, V8 SuperUtes and the Dunlop Series.

There will also be Sprintcar racing and Supercross on purpose built tracks inside the precinct.

2024 VAILO Adelaide 500 schedule

All times ACDT

Thursday November 14

8:40-9:00 V8 SuperUtes – Practice

9:30-9:55 Stadium Super Trucks – Event Rides

10:05-10:30 Carrera Cup – Practice 1

10:40-11:05 Trans Am – Practice 1

11:40-12:20 Dunlop Series – Practice 1

12:35-13:05 Stadium Super Trucks – Practice

13:20-13:40 V8 SuperUtes – Qualifying

14:10-14:35 Carrera Cup – Practice 2

14:50-15:30 Dunlop Series – Practice 2

15:45-16:15 Supercars – Practice 1

Friday November 15

9:10-9:35 Trans Am – Practice 2

9:45-10:05 V8 SuperUtes – Race 1

10:15-10:45 Carrera Cup – Qualifying

11:15-11:25 Trans Am – Qualifying 1

11:30-11:40 Trans Am – Qualifying 2

11:55-12:15 Stadium Super Trucks – Qualifying

12:35-12:55 Dunlop Series – Qualifying (Race 1)

13:10-13:40 Supercars – Practice 2

14:05-14:30 V8 SuperUtes – Race 2

14:40-15:20 Carrera Cup – Race 1

15:30-15:50 Trans Am – Race 1

16:20-16:40 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 1

17:00-17:20 Dunlop Series – Qualifying (Race 2)

17:35-17:50 Supercars – Qualifying

Saturday November 16

9:20-9:45 Trans Am – Race 2

10:00-10:30 Supercars – Practice 3

11:05-11:25 V8 SuperUtes – Race 3

11:40-12:20 Dunlop Series – Race 1

12:35-13:05 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

13:20-13:45 Carrera Cup – Race 2

14:05-14:25 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 2

15:20-17:18 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday November 17

9:00-9:20 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 3

9:45-10:05 V8 SuperUtes – Race 4

10:20-10:35 Supercars – Qualifying

11:10-11:30 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 4

11:50-12:15 Trans Am – Race 3

12:35-13:05 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

13:15-13:35 Carrera Cup – Race 3

13:50-14:30 Dunlop Series – Race 2

15:15-17:13 Supercars – Race 2