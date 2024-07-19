The series heads to Sydney Motorsport Park off the back of an unusually short break since the Townsville hit-out less than a fortnight ago.
The old Eastern Creek venue will have its state-of-the-art lighting system in full swing across the three days with either night time or twilight running.
On Friday there is a 90-minute practice session which will run from 5pm to 6:30pm local time.
The lights will then stay on for an additional 30-minute test session, during which Cam Waters, Richie Stanaway, Brodie Kostecki and Andre Heimgartner will sample the prototype Dunlop tyre that could be introduced to Supercars next season.
On Saturday there is a qualifying session, Top 10 Shootout and night time race covering 51 laps, or around 200 kilometres, which features a mandatory stop for both tyres and fuel.
It's the same format on Sunday, except the race starts in the later afternoon and runs into the evening.
There will be plenty of eyes on Triple Eight this weekend given the team's relative struggles in Townsville, which included a last place for series leader Will Brown on the Sunday.
Another focus will be whether Ford stars Waters, Chaz Mostert and Matt Payne can keep their Townsville format going under lights in Sydney.
2024 Panasonic Air Conditioning Sydney SuperNight schedule
All times AEST
Friday July 19
10:45-11:05 Sports Sedans – Practice 1
11:15-11:35 V8 SuperUtes – Practice
11:45-12:05 Toyota 86s – Practice 1
12:15-12:40 Carrera Cup – Practice 1
12:50-13:10 Touring Car Masters – Practice
13:20-13:40 Sports Sedans – Practice 2
13:50-14:10 V8 SuperUtes – Qualifying
14:20-14:40 Toyota 86s – Practice 2
14:50-15:15 Carrera Cup – Practice 2
15:25-15:45 Touring Car Masters – Qualifying
15:55-16:15 Sports Sedans – Qualifying
16:25-16:45 V8 SuperUtes – Race 1
17:00-18:30 Supercars – Practice 1
18:50-19:20 Supercars – Testing
Saturday July 20
12:00-12:25 V8 SuperUtes – Race 2
12:35-12:55 Sports Sedans – Race 1
13:05-13:25 Touring Car Masters – Trophy Race
13:35-14:05 Carrera Cup – Qualifying
14:15-14:30 Toyota 86s – Qualifying
14:50-15:05 Supercars – Qualifying
15:20-15:40 V8 SuperUtes – Race 3
15:50-16:10 Sports Sedans – Race 2
16:20-16:40 Touring Car Masters – Race 1
16:55-17:25 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
17:40-18:00 Toyota 86s – Race 1
18:10-18:35 Carrera Cup – Race 1
19:35 Supercars – Race
Sunday July 21
9:30-9:50 Touring Car Masters – Race 2
10:00-10:25 Toyota 86s – Race 2
10:35-11:20 Carrera Cup – Race 2
11:30-11:50 Sports Sedans – Race 3
12:05-12:20 Supercars – Qualifying
12:35-12:55 Touring Car Masters – Race 3
13:05-13:25 V8 SuperUtes – Race 4
13:40-14:10 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
14:25-14:45 Toyota 86s – Race 3
14:55-15:20 Carrera Cup – Race 3
16:05 Supercars – Race