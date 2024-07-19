The series heads to Sydney Motorsport Park off the back of an unusually short break since the Townsville hit-out less than a fortnight ago.

The old Eastern Creek venue will have its state-of-the-art lighting system in full swing across the three days with either night time or twilight running.

On Friday there is a 90-minute practice session which will run from 5pm to 6:30pm local time.

The lights will then stay on for an additional 30-minute test session, during which Cam Waters, Richie Stanaway, Brodie Kostecki and Andre Heimgartner will sample the prototype Dunlop tyre that could be introduced to Supercars next season.

On Saturday there is a qualifying session, Top 10 Shootout and night time race covering 51 laps, or around 200 kilometres, which features a mandatory stop for both tyres and fuel.

It's the same format on Sunday, except the race starts in the later afternoon and runs into the evening.

There will be plenty of eyes on Triple Eight this weekend given the team's relative struggles in Townsville, which included a last place for series leader Will Brown on the Sunday.

Another focus will be whether Ford stars Waters, Chaz Mostert and Matt Payne can keep their Townsville format going under lights in Sydney.

2024 Panasonic Air Conditioning Sydney SuperNight schedule

All times AEST

Friday July 19

10:45-11:05 Sports Sedans – Practice 1

11:15-11:35 V8 SuperUtes – Practice

11:45-12:05 Toyota 86s – Practice 1

12:15-12:40 Carrera Cup – Practice 1

12:50-13:10 Touring Car Masters – Practice

13:20-13:40 Sports Sedans – Practice 2

13:50-14:10 V8 SuperUtes – Qualifying

14:20-14:40 Toyota 86s – Practice 2

14:50-15:15 Carrera Cup – Practice 2

15:25-15:45 Touring Car Masters – Qualifying

15:55-16:15 Sports Sedans – Qualifying

16:25-16:45 V8 SuperUtes – Race 1

17:00-18:30 Supercars – Practice 1

18:50-19:20 Supercars – Testing

Saturday July 20

12:00-12:25 V8 SuperUtes – Race 2

12:35-12:55 Sports Sedans – Race 1

13:05-13:25 Touring Car Masters – Trophy Race

13:35-14:05 Carrera Cup – Qualifying

14:15-14:30 Toyota 86s – Qualifying

14:50-15:05 Supercars – Qualifying

15:20-15:40 V8 SuperUtes – Race 3

15:50-16:10 Sports Sedans – Race 2

16:20-16:40 Touring Car Masters – Race 1

16:55-17:25 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

17:40-18:00 Toyota 86s – Race 1

18:10-18:35 Carrera Cup – Race 1

19:35 Supercars – Race

Sunday July 21

9:30-9:50 Touring Car Masters – Race 2

10:00-10:25 Toyota 86s – Race 2

10:35-11:20 Carrera Cup – Race 2

11:30-11:50 Sports Sedans – Race 3

12:05-12:20 Supercars – Qualifying

12:35-12:55 Touring Car Masters – Race 3

13:05-13:25 V8 SuperUtes – Race 4

13:40-14:10 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

14:25-14:45 Toyota 86s – Race 3

14:55-15:20 Carrera Cup – Race 3

16:05 Supercars – Race