It's the final sprint round of the 2024 season before the high-profile run home including the two endurance races and the street events on the Gold Coast and Adelaide.

The mid-August slot for the Tassie event has been a flashpoint of controversy, given the harsh nature of Tasmanian winters.

It will indeed be cold across the weekend with maximums between 12 and 16 degrees and rain forecast for Saturday.

That will put a premium on getting heat into the Dunlop super soft control tyres, that compound making its first appearance since the Darwin Triple Crown.

The Tasmania SuperSprint will kick off on Friday with an hour-long practice session in the afternoon.

That will be followed by a second 20-minute practice on Saturday morning before a knock-out qualifying session will determine the grid for the first race.

It's then an identical format on the Sunday.

Both races will feature a mandatory stop for tyres but no refuelling.

The form will prove fascinating over the weekend for a number of reasons that relate to the title fight.

Triple Eight driver Will Brown still leads the standings, however is coming off a lean couple of rounds in Townsville and Sydney.

There should be high hopes of bouncing back, though, given T8 has tested since Sydney, and Symmons is traditionally a very strong circuit for the powerhouse team.

The other current title contender is Chaz Mostert, who clean swept the last round in Sydney. Symmons stands as a big test, though, given the super soft tyre has been an achilles heel so far this season.

Tickford and Grove Racing are also in good form based on Townsville and Sydney, although Chevrolet has traditionally dominated in Tasmania. The last Ford win at Symmons came courtesy of Scott McLaughlin and Dick Johnson Racing in 2019.

2024 NED Whiskey Tasmania SuperSprint schedule

All times local (AEST)

FRIDAY 16th AUGUST

8:40-9:05 Porsche Sprint Challenge – Practice 1

9:15-9:35 Formula Ford – Practice 1

10:00-10:20 Tassie Tin Tops – Practice

10:30-10:50 Aussie Racing Cars – Practice

11:00-11:25 Porsche Sprint Challenge – Practice 2

11:50-12:10 Formula Ford – Practice 2

12:20-12:40 Tassie Tin Tops – Qualifying

12:50-13:10 Aussie Racing Cars – Qualifying

13:35-14:05 Porsche Sprint Challenge – Qualifying

14:20-15:20 Supercars – Practice 1

15:40-15:55 Formula Ford – Qualifying

SATURDAY 17th AUGUST

8:55-9:15 Tassie Tin Tops – Race 1

9:25-9:45 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 1

9:55-10:15 Formula Ford – Race 1

10:25-10:50 Porsche Sprint Challenge – Race 1

11:00-11:20 Supercars – Practice 2

11:45-12:05 Tassie Tin Tops – Race 2

12:15-12:40 Aussie Race Cars – Race 2

12:55-13:35 Supercars – Qualifying Race 17

14:05-14:25 Formula Ford – Race 2

14:35-15:20 Porsche Sprint Challenge – Race 2

16:05 Supercars – Race 17 (55 laps)

SUNDAY 18th AUGUST

9:20-9:40 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 3

9:50-10:10 Tassie Tin Tops – Race 3

10:20-10:40 Supercars – Practice 3

11:05-11:30 Formula Ford – Race 3

11:40-12:00 Aussie Racing Cars – Race 4

12:10-12:35 Porsche Sprint Challenge – Race 3

12:50-13:30 Supercars – Qualifying Race 18

14:00-14:20 Tassie Tin Tops – Race 4

15:05 Supercars – Race 18 (55 laps)