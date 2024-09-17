Fans will be able to purchase tickets for next year’s Australian GP from October 8, with pre-sale access a day prior.

Pre-sales are available to those who are part of the Ticketmaster Ballot Presale, which fans can sign up to for free until October 3.

The Melbourne event, set for March 13-16, will be the opening round of the 2025 season before the championship heads to China and then Japan.

It marks the first time Australia has hosted the opening event since 2019 – the following year’s event being cancelled before F1 hit track.

Next year’s Albert Park event will mark the F1 race debut for Jack Doohan, who will join Pierre Gasly at Alpine.

Combined with Oscar Piastri at McLaren, two Australians are already confirmed on the 20-driver grid.

That could become three should Daniel Ricciardo secure a new contract with RB – and even include a New Zealander should Liam Lawson find a seat.

The Australian Grand Prix is unique in that it boasts four days of track action with a bumper support program.

That is headlined by feeder categories Formula 2 and Formula, while local interest is topped by Supercars alongside Porsche Carrera Cup Australia.

“After another record-breaking event in 2024, we’ve been working behind the scenes to deliver an even bigger and better Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix when we open the season at Albert Park next year,” said Australian GP boss Travis Auld.

“We are counting the days to the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2025, particularly the debut of Jack Doohan at his home race, Lewis Hamilton in the red of Ferrari, and Oscar Piastri vying for a podium in front of Aussie fans.”

Tickets for the event start from $45 for a Thursday general admission pass, with grandstand seats available from $125.

Kids under 14 will be able to attend Thursday for free or all four days for $25 with a paying adult.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly off the back of high interest in the event, which has boasted record crowds for the last three years.

A total of 452,055 fans attended the 2024 event, surpassing the 444,631 from 2023.

Ticketmaster is the ticketing platform of choice for the Australian Grand Prix, which is primarily owned by Liberty Media, the commercial rights holder of Formula 1.