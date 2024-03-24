Carlos Sainz headed a one-two for Ferrari in a dramatic race that saw Max Verstappen retire in the early stages.

Will Brown headlined the Supercars action, securing the Larry Perkins Trophy after a bruising weekend of racing.

A total of 452,055 spectators attended across the four days, with numbers up on the same day last year all weekend.

That marked an increase of 7424 fans versus a year ago, with race day boasting an attendance of 132,106.

Tickets for the latter three days of the event were a sell-out, with 65,000 spectators passing through the gates on Thursday when Supercars headlined the action.

“What an incredible four days with a record-breaking crowd enjoying everything the Albert Park circuit has to offer,” Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Travis Auld told Speedcafe.

“Melbourne shone on the world stage and the fans who turned out in force were treated to a brilliant racing spectacle.

“We are grateful for the support of all the fans. They are the ones who make the Australian Grand Prix.”

Celebrations for Sainz’s triumph were different this year with fans barred from entering the race track to watch on from under the podium.

With an investigation into a security breach at last year’s event ongoing, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation decided not to allow the practice for 2024.

With no repeat this year and with more time for the FIA to complete its investigation into the breach, it’s hoped that tradition can be reinstated next year.

The 2025 Australian Grand Prix is slated to take place on March 9, though that date is yet to be confirmed by the FIA.