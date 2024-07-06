The highly versatile steerer will pair up with Repco Supercars Championship rookie Aaron Love in the #3 CoolDrive Mustang.

The deal completes the team's enduro roster after Jack Perkins was named as James Courtney's co-driver last December.

Cameron made his first competitive Supercars appearance less than 12 months ago, in the Dunlop Super2 Series, yet currently sits second in that competition at the commencement of Round 3 of the 2024 campaign.

He also boasts titles in S5000 and the 2018 Australian Kart Championship KZ2 crown while driving for Courtney's team.

“I am thrilled to join BRT as co-driver for the 2024 Supercars endurance season,” said Cameron.

“The opportunity to work with an emerging team and showcase my skills with another young guy in Aaron Love is very exciting.

“I look forward to contributing to the team's success on the track.”

The signing means BRT Co-Principal Tim Blanchard will sit out a Bathurst 1000 for the first time since he debuted in the Great Race in 2011.

Coincidentally, he did so with Kelly Racing, which is now fielding Cameron in Super2 under the leadership of Todd Kelly.

“We are delighted to welcome Aaron Cameron to BRT,” said Blanchard.

“Aaron's outstanding performances during our evaluation days at the end of last season and earlier this year have left a strong impression on us.

“Alongside his great form in Super2, where he currently holds second place in the championship, Aaron's impressive achievements across various categories and his evident racing talent make him a valuable asset to our team.

“His experience and winning attitude align perfectly with our team's goals, and we are confident that he will make a significant impact alongside Aaron Love.”

With BRT's enduro pairings locked in, and Matt Chahda Motorsport revealing Brad Vaughan as its other driver in the past 24 hours, the field is now virtually complete.

Dean Fiore is competing in Super2 this weekend as a precursor to an as yet unspecified enduro drive, but one widely believed to be in the Brad Jones Racing-run SCT Logistics Camaro, which is indeed now the only entry without a confirmed co-driver.

The 2024 Penrite Oil Sandown 500 takes place on September 13-15.