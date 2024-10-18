An additional $25,000 has been thrown in by NAPA Auto Parts as the build-up continues to the first running of sprintcar races over two nights at the popular Supercars event.

The winner of Thursday and Friday night races will collect $10,000 each, while the overall winner based on accumulated points will take home the $25,000.

With prize money being paid to the top 10 finishes on each night, the increased pool means that there is $126,000 in prize money on offer in total.

Featured Videos

MORE: Bumper Adelaide 500 sprintcar field revealed

“We are really excited to see some of the best Sprintcar drivers race at the NAPA Speedway,” said Mitch Wiley, Executive General Manager of Marketing for NAPA.

“The buzz within the speedway industry has been enormous. Adding it to an event like the VAILO Adelaide 500 that is already huge in its own right is going to make it a spectacle like no other.

“Unlike other motorsports, prize money does play a role in these team’s racing budgets. For an event of this stature, it was only fitting to work with the South Australian Motorsport Board on ensuring a healthy pay day for those who finish up the front.

“The team at NAPA Australia cannot wait to see the inaugural NAPA Speedway come to life in the Adelaide Parklands.”

The VAILO Adelaide 500 will take place on November 14-17.