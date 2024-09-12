The South Australian Motor Sport Board has locked in the line-up for the unique Sprintcar spectacular that will take place across the Thursday and Friday nights of the season-closing Supercars event.
A total of 40 drivers will tackle the drop-in speedway that will be contained within the Adelaide street circuit precinct and bring Sprintcar racing to the city.
As expected the biggest names in Aussie Sprintcar racing are on the list, along with a number of exciting drivers based overseas.
US-based Aussie James McFadden was the first official entrant to the event as he returns to the NAPA-backed Hodges Motorsport entry.
He’ll be joined by another Aussie who regularly races in the US, legend Kerry Madsen, along with high-profile Americans Chase Randall and Parker Price-Miller.
The ‘international’ drivers will take on the best Australia has to offer, led by reigning Australian champion Lachlan McHugh.
Grand Annual Classic winner from 2023 Brock Hallett is on the list as well as Tasmanian Jock Goodyer, perhaps the most in-form east coast racer of the past few seasons.
Top Victorian Jamie Veal will be there while the famous Dumesny name will be represented by both Marcus and Matt.
The West Aussie contingent includes reigning local series champion Dayne Kingshott, the popular Callum Williamson – who has been racing in the States during the Aussie off-season – and Jason Pryde, who will team up with Kyle Larson for the High Limits International event in Perth at the end of the season.
Leading a strong local South Aussie entry is Matt Egel who will be keen to impress on home soil.
Sprintcars will be joined by Wingless Sprints across the two nights.
2024 NAPA Sprintcar Invitational entry list
|Driver
|State
|Team
|Number
|Marcus Dumesny
|NSW
|Max Dumesny Motorsport / Rowett Motorsport
|N47
|Jackson Delamont
|NSW
|Delamont Family Motorsport
|48N
|Jordyn Brazier
|NSW
|Brazier Racing
|NS21
|Michael Stewart
|NSW
|Bohud Racing
|14NS
|Michael Saller
|NSW
|Saller Motorsport
|56N
|Matt Dumesny
|NSW
|Max Dumesny Motorsport
|N57
|Alex Orr
|NSW
|Orr Racing
|43N
|Brent Kratzmann
|QLD
|BK Trading Aust
|Q2
|Brock Hallett
|QLD
|GW Racing
|Q5
|Ryan Newton
|QLD
|Ryan Newton Racing
|Q66
|Jy Corbet
|QLD
|Corbet’s Group Racing
|NQ10
|Lachlan McHugh
|QLD
|SRV Racing
|A1
|Luke Oldfield
|QLD
|Oldfield Motorsport
|Q17
|Glen Sutherland
|SA
|Glen Sutherland Racing
|S20
|Daniel Pestka
|SA
|SP Racing
|S27
|Matt Egel
|SA
|Whyalla Earthworks Racing
|S52
|Ryan Jones
|SA
|Wright Motorsport
|S63
|Luke Dillon
|SA
|Luke Dillon Motorsport
|S81
|Chad Ely
|SA
|Perrett Family Racing
|S98
|Brendan Quinn
|SA
|Quinn Motorsport
|S14
|Scott Enderl
|SA
|Enderl Motorsports
|S11
|Jock Goodyer
|TAS/NT
|Jock Goodyer Racing
|T22
|Tate Frost
|TAS/NT
|Tate Frost Racing
|T62
|James McFadden
|TAS/NT
|Tim Hodges Motorsport
|D5
|Ben (Jnr) Atkinson
|TAS/NT
|Ben Atkinson Motorsports
|D2
|Jordyn (Ken Hutchins) Charge
|VIC
|Jordyn Charge Racing
|V60
|Grant Anderson
|VIC
|Anderson Motorsport #37
|37/V
|Brett Milburn
|VIC
|68 Motorsport
|V68
|Corey McCullagh
|VIC
|Kevin’s Transport Racing
|V90
|Jamie Veal
|VIC
|SWI Racing
|U35 / VIC
|Dayne Kingshott
|WA
|Krikke Motorsport
|W2
|James Inglis
|WA
|Diamond Bay Motorsport
|W26
|Callum Williamson
|WA
|Williamson Motorsport
|W3
|Jason Pryde
|WA
|Jason Pryde Motorsport
|14W
|Daniel Harding
|WA
|Trevor Jolly Racing
|18W
|Thomas “T-Mez” Meserauil
|International
|Brett Smith
|V39
|Chase Randall
|International
|DKM Motorsports
|9USA
|Kerry Madsen
|International
|Downing Bros. Racing
|S97
|Michael Pickens
|International
|Tullboro Race Store – Motorsport Rental Team
|Q74
|Parker Price-Miller
|International
|Harding Racing
|22W