The South Australian Motor Sport Board has locked in the line-up for the unique Sprintcar spectacular that will take place across the Thursday and Friday nights of the season-closing Supercars event.

A total of 40 drivers will tackle the drop-in speedway that will be contained within the Adelaide street circuit precinct and bring Sprintcar racing to the city.

As expected the biggest names in Aussie Sprintcar racing are on the list, along with a number of exciting drivers based overseas.

US-based Aussie James McFadden was the first official entrant to the event as he returns to the NAPA-backed Hodges Motorsport entry.

He’ll be joined by another Aussie who regularly races in the US, legend Kerry Madsen, along with high-profile Americans Chase Randall and Parker Price-Miller.

The ‘international’ drivers will take on the best Australia has to offer, led by reigning Australian champion Lachlan McHugh.

Grand Annual Classic winner from 2023 Brock Hallett is on the list as well as Tasmanian Jock Goodyer, perhaps the most in-form east coast racer of the past few seasons.

Top Victorian Jamie Veal will be there while the famous Dumesny name will be represented by both Marcus and Matt.

The West Aussie contingent includes reigning local series champion Dayne Kingshott, the popular Callum Williamson – who has been racing in the States during the Aussie off-season – and Jason Pryde, who will team up with Kyle Larson for the High Limits International event in Perth at the end of the season.

Leading a strong local South Aussie entry is Matt Egel who will be keen to impress on home soil.

Sprintcars will be joined by Wingless Sprints across the two nights.

2024 NAPA Sprintcar Invitational entry list