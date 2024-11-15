The Kelly Racing driver pipped Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Zach Bates, who earlier in the day claimed pole position for Race 11.

It’s the second pole position for Cameron this season, who is in contention for the Super2 title.

Bates currently leads the points with two races remaining.

Featured Videos

“I didn’t really expect that,” said Cameron.

“I did a pretty bad job of that session. We were meant to go fourth through Turn 1, I was in third.

“Thanks to all the Kelly Racing guys. Good to get $500, but there are no points for pole. Big push for the race.”

Bates leads on 1137 points after Eggleston Motorsport’s Kai Allen had a howler at the Repco Bathurst 1000 where he crashed in qualifying.

Cameron leap-frogged Allen, with second and third in the standings split by just three points on 1098 and 1095 respectively.

“I’m pretty sure I’ll only get one shot at the Super2 title so we’ll have a decent crack,” said Cameron.

“It’s pretty awesome that it’s just me Zach and Kai, one, two, three in quali. It’ll be elbows out and we’ll see who comes out on top.”

Allen will start the final race of the season from third ahead of Image Racing’s Jobe Stewart and Rylan Gray of Tickford Autosport.

Jarrod Huges (Image Racing) will start sixth with the top 10 completed by Brad Vaughan (Tickford Autosport), Jorydn Sinni (Eggleston Motorsport), Cameron McLeod (PremiAir Racing), and Max Vidau (Anderson Motorsport).