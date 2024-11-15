The fate of the category was plunged into doubt yesterday when two trucks crashed heavily during the first practice session.

The first was Shae Davies, who rolled on the front straight, before Matt Mingay did likewise at the penultimate corner.

The Mingay crash was particularly troubling as the fuel cell parted company with the car and was left burning on the side of the race track.

Motorsport Australia quickly began investigating the matter, before electing to cancel this morning’s qualifying session and wait on the outcome of a hearing.

That hearing, which started a little over two hours before the first scheduled race, determined that the trucks would continue to compete across the weekend.

There have been some alterations to the track with the two jumps involved in the crashes removed.

The schedule has also been shuffled with today’s first race now a qualifying session.

“At 13:50 (ADCT) today, Motorsport Australia Stewards conducted a hearing with Stadium Super Trucks, following Thursday’s incidents at the VAILO Adelaide 500,” read a statement from Motorsport Australia.

“At the conclusion of the hearing, Motorsport Australia stewards determined the Stadium Super Trucks met technical requirements and will resume on-track activity, subject to the removal of two jumps at Turns 11 and 12, and subject to an additional track inspection.

“The Stadium Super Trucks will resume its on-track program at the VAILO Adelaide 500, starting with qualifying to be held at 4.15pm today.”

Three races will then be held at 2:05pm tomorrow and 9am and 11:10am on Sunday.