His place will be taken by Andy Cowell, who arrived at the Silverstone outfit midway through 2024 as CEO after a time out of F1.

Prior to that, he was integral in Mercedes’ success on the power unit side of the operation.

His latest role makes him the newest of F1’s 10 team principals, eight of which have changed in little more than the last two years.

Christian Horner at Red Bull has now served in the role for more than two decades, having taken control of the burgeoning squad as it rebranded from Jaguar in 2005.

Mercedes rival Toto Wolff is next longest, having been in the job since early 2013.

From there, the appointments are far more recent, with McLaren’s Andrea Stella now the third longest-serving team boss.

While a veteran of F1 in an engineering and sporting director sense, he’s only been team principal at McLaren since December 2022.

Though short, his tenure is above the norm for the eight newest bosses, the average service time dating back only to August 2023 among the newest eight faces.

That’s swayed by four appointments in December and January 2022/2023 – Stella being one of them.

There were two appointments during 2024, with Ayao Komatsu stepping in at Haas in place of Guenther Steiner just after the new year..

Mid-year, Bruno Famin moved on from his role with Oliver Oakes announced as his replacement in July.

The newest member of the F1 team principal’s club, Cowell replaces Krack in the role he’d held since 2022.

Krack remains with the organisation, in an apparent demotion that has seen him moved into a chief trackside officer role.

It’s not the only change in Aston Martin’s management, which has undergone a shakeup ahead of Adrian Newey’s arrival in March.

Enrico Cardile now heads the team’s technical operations as chief technical officer, giving him oversight of the “architecture, design and build of new race cars.”

Meanwhile Tom McCullough, who had been performance director, will “remain within the Group in a leadership position,” though the precise nature of his role was unspecified.

“I have spent the last three months understanding and assessing our performance, and I’ve been incredibly impressed by the dedication, commitment and hard work of this team,” Cowell said of the changes.

“With the completion of the AMR Technology Campus and our transition in 2026 to a full works team, alongside our strategic partners Honda and Aramco, we are on a journey to becoming a championship-winning team.

“These organisational changes are a natural evolution of the multi-year plans that we have scheduled to make and I’m incredibly excited about the future.”

All F1 2025 team bosses