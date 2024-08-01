At the Shannons SpeedSeries Race Queensland event this weekend, he will be the 66th driver to compete in TCR Australia since its inception in 2019.

Stewart is set to drive for 99motorsport in the same Audi which dominated in Queensland at the hands of Will Brown last year.

He has been a regular in Toyota 86s and was the standout New Zealander in the Trans Tasman TA2 Series earlier this year.

Alongside the Kiwi will be Indonesian's Glenn Nirwan in the Tufflift Racing's Audi, and HMO Customer Racing's Tom Oliphant at the helm of a Hyundai i30N.

For Oliphant it will be his first visit to Queensland Raceway as he missed the corresponding round in 2023 as he flew to his homeland to get married.

The title fight has been a closely fought contest this year. No driver has been able to retain the series lead for consecutive rounds.

Ben Bargwanna and Zac Soutar have been the points leaders over the first four rounds, with the latter on top of the points after a double victory at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Reigning champion Josh Buchan raced his title-winning Hyundai Elantra N last time out, and benefitted as he took the round win and moved to second in the standings.

Bargwanna sits in third with his Peugeot 308-mounted Garry Rogers Motorsport teammates Jordan Cox and Ryan Casha next in fourth and fifth.

Cox and Oliphant will each have five-place grid penalties for Race 1 this weekend as both their cars had engine changes after the last round.

The Audis and Honda Civics have been strong on the Queensland circuit in the past with seven of the nine previous race wins. Meanwhile Wall Racing's Tony D'Alberto will aim for a fourth consecutive pole position.

On track activity start on Friday with a pair of practice sessions, before Qualifying and Race 1 on Saturday. Races 2 and 3 are set to take place on Sunday afternoon, with all live on 7plus.

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Round 5 Entry List for Queensland Raceway